Cultural vibrancy shines in Xinjiang

September 24, 2025

Performers dressed in traditional ethnic costumes perform at the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, on Sept 8. The word "bazaar" in the Uygur language means "market" and "trade place". ZHU XINGXIN/CHINA DAILY

As Xinjiang marks the 70th anniversary of its founding as an autonomous region, the blend of tradition and modern vitality is on full display.

In the regional capital Urumqi, the Xinjiang International Grand Bazaar has become a magnet for visitors, where Silk Road flavors meet colorful song and dance.

Tourists shop for carpets at a store at the Grand Bazaar Pedestrian Mall in Urumqi, on Sept 8. ZHU XINGXIN/CHINA DAILY

Since July, the pedestrian street has drawn some 200,000 people each day, with attractions such as Afanti Barbecue Paradise, Pomegranate Blossom Lane and the ever-popular Fruit Bazaar.

Beyond the bustle, everyday life tells a story of unity. In the Guyuan Lane community, 14 ethnic groups live in harmony.

Seniors sing in a choir that brings together Han, Uygur, Hui and Mongolian members; children practice Peking Opera; and neighbors of all backgrounds share laughter under a shaded pavilion.

Like pomegranate seeds held tightly together, people across Xinjiang are weaving a shared future, celebrating both diversity and togetherness.

Members of a senior choir called "Starlight" at the Guyuan Lane community in Tianshan district of the Urumqi city, applaud in celebration on Sept 8. ZHU XINGXIN/CHINA DAILY

Visitors take photos with Afanti, a hero in Uygur folk stories and one of China's most famous cartoon characters, at the Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, on Sept 8. ZHU XINGXIN/CHINA DAILY

A visitor gets her makeup done at a travel photography shop at the Grand Bazaar, on Sept 8. ZHU XINGXIN/CHINA DAILY

Children learn to sing the Song of the Twenty-Four Solar Termsduring a traditional Chinese culture class in Tianshan district, Urumqi, on Sept 8. ZHU XINGXIN/CHINA DAILY

Residents display their paper-cutting artwork at a local community in Karamay district, Karamay city, on Sept 13. ZHU XINGXIN/CHINA DAILY

