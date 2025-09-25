Grasslands' wealth unlocked by push for high-quality products

08:42, September 25, 2025 By Zhao Yimeng ( China Daily

Workers assemble turbine blades at the wind power plant of Sany Heavy Industry in Tacheng, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, on Sept 12. ZHAO YIMENG/CHINA DAILY

In the sheds of Tianlai Livestock Group in Bole, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, cattle are raised in comfort and "live a happy life".

They drink temperature-controlled water, feed on organic grains and wear smart collars that track their health around the clock. Some are even massaged to relieve itches and improve circulation. These measures aim to not only build a domestic premium beef brand, but also lift farmers' incomes and drive rural vitalization in the region.

As the only beef enterprise in China with organic certification covering the entire production chain, Tianlai manages procedures from forage cultivation and cattle breeding to processing and sales. Its 6,667-hectare organic feed base and national breeding stations in the Bortala Mongolian autonomous prefecture mainly supply high-quality Angus and Hereford beef.

The beef products have been supplied to major sports events such as the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, and the FISU World University Games 2023 in Chengdu, Sichuan province, according to Bole's agriculture and rural affairs bureau.

Fu Qiang, head of the bureau, said Tianlai has introduced more than 15,000 high-quality cattle and involved several thousand local households in breeding better cattle varieties. "Efforts are being made to link leading enterprises with farmers and herders. We have explored various cooperative models to ensure benefits for farmers," Fu said.

As China's beef market has faced volatility, with prices falling to decade-low levels in 2024, the largest cattle breeding company in northwestern China has prioritized quality products. By focusing on high-quality beef, it has shielded its supply chain and created new opportunities for herders, said Wang Chuang, head of Tianlai's processing division.

A learner practices pyrography at a studio at Tuyugou Cultural Tourism Town in Shanshan county on Sept 9. WANG ZIRU/CHINA NEWS SERVICE

"I'm confident that the quality of our beef is not inferior to any imported product," Wang said. "More importantly, our model ensures that farmers can steadily increase their income."

Through its "distributed farming "model, more than 4,000 households in the prefecture now raise cattle under Tianlai's guidance. Farmers typically raise calves to a weight of 200 to 400 kilograms, with standardized feed provided by the company. Tianlai then buys back the animals at guaranteed prices and raises them to full size at its facilities.

"The system stabilizes earnings for farmers while ensuring we have a reliable supply chain," Wang said. A farmer raising 200 cattle can see annual profits of about 200,000 yuan ($28,000) under the model, he added.

The model is helping unlock the potential of Xinjiang's vast grasslands, said Bahargul Aytan, vice-mayor of Bole.

"Tianlai is not only a leading enterprise but also a key driver of rural vitalization in the region. By anchoring production locally, it provides a solid industrial foundation for farmers to prosper," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)