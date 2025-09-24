Daxi Village in Xinjiang develops tourism, e-commerce to promote rural development

Doctors from Tiemenguan City conduct free clinical treatments to a local villager in Daxi Village of Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2025. People in Daxi Village of Yuli County used to live a poor life due to the harsh natural environment and limited means of living. In recent years, local authorities have made efforts to develop tourism and e-commerce to promote rural development, which has brought more income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

An aerial drone photo shows Daxi Village of Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2025. People in Daxi Village of Yuli County used to live a poor life due to the harsh natural environment and limited means of living. In recent years, local authorities have made efforts to develop tourism and e-commerce to promote rural development, which has brought more income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A villager checks cotton at a field in Daxi Village of Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2025. People in Daxi Village of Yuli County used to live a poor life due to the harsh natural environment and limited means of living. In recent years, local authorities have made efforts to develop tourism and e-commerce to promote rural development, which has brought more income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A village cadre (L) introduce beneficial policies to a villager at her house in Daxi Village of Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2025. People in Daxi Village of Yuli County used to live a poor life due to the harsh natural environment and limited means of living. In recent years, local authorities have made efforts to develop tourism and e-commerce to promote rural development, which has brought more income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

Ai Haipeng (2nd R), manager of an agriculture pilot program, conducts a training on spreading pesticides with an intelligent drone on a cotton field in Daxi Village of Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2025. People in Daxi Village of Yuli County used to live a poor life due to the harsh natural environment and limited means of living. In recent years, local authorities have made efforts to develop tourism and e-commerce to promote rural development, which has brought more income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A doctor from Tiemenguan City conducts a free clinical treatment to a local villager in Daxi Village of Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2025. People in Daxi Village of Yuli County used to live a poor life due to the harsh natural environment and limited means of living. In recent years, local authorities have made efforts to develop tourism and e-commerce to promote rural development, which has brought more income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

An aerial drone photo shows Daxi Village of Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2025. People in Daxi Village of Yuli County used to live a poor life due to the harsh natural environment and limited means of living. In recent years, local authorities have made efforts to develop tourism and e-commerce to promote rural development, which has brought more income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A villager promotes local agricultural products via live streaming at an e-commerce base in Daxi Village of Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2025. People in Daxi Village of Yuli County used to live a poor life due to the harsh natural environment and limited means of living. In recent years, local authorities have made efforts to develop tourism and e-commerce to promote rural development, which has brought more income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Lu Ye)

Village cadres help a villager pick grapes in Daxi Village of Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2025. People in Daxi Village of Yuli County used to live a poor life due to the harsh natural environment and limited means of living. In recent years, local authorities have made efforts to develop tourism and e-commerce to promote rural development, which has brought more income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

This photo shows cotton grown in Daxi Village of Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2025. People in Daxi Village of Yuli County used to live a poor life due to the harsh natural environment and limited means of living. In recent years, local authorities have made efforts to develop tourism and e-commerce to promote rural development, which has brought more income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A village cadre (back) helps a local villager to feed sheep in Daxi Village of Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2025. People in Daxi Village of Yuli County used to live a poor life due to the harsh natural environment and limited means of living. In recent years, local authorities have made efforts to develop tourism and e-commerce to promote rural development, which has brought more income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A doctor from Tiemenguan City conducts free clinical treatment to a local villager in Daxi Village of Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2025. People in Daxi Village of Yuli County used to live a poor life due to the harsh natural environment and limited means of living. In recent years, local authorities have made efforts to develop tourism and e-commerce to promote rural development, which has brought more income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A village cadre (R) inquires a villager's living conditions at his house in Daxi Village of Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 18, 2025. People in Daxi Village of Yuli County used to live a poor life due to the harsh natural environment and limited means of living. In recent years, local authorities have made efforts to develop tourism and e-commerce to promote rural development, which has brought more income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A villager (R) makes naan bread, a kind of crusty pancake, in Daxi Village of Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2025. People in Daxi Village of Yuli County used to live a poor life due to the harsh natural environment and limited means of living. In recent years, local authorities have made efforts to develop tourism and e-commerce to promote rural development, which has brought more income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Tourists visit an exhibition hall in Daxi Village of Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2025. People in Daxi Village of Yuli County used to live a poor life due to the harsh natural environment and limited means of living. In recent years, local authorities have made efforts to develop tourism and e-commerce to promote rural development, which has brought more income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A villager promotes local agricultural products via live streaming at an e-commerce base in Daxi Village of Yuli County, Mongolian Autonomous Prefecture of Bayingolin, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 19, 2025. People in Daxi Village of Yuli County used to live a poor life due to the harsh natural environment and limited means of living. In recent years, local authorities have made efforts to develop tourism and e-commerce to promote rural development, which has brought more income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

