Turpan grapes ripen under extreme temperature

Ecns.cn) 13:04, September 25, 2025

Livestreamers promotes Turpan grapes under a grape trellis in Grape Valley, Turpan, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 2025. Today, Turpan's fresh grapes are sold across China and exported to more overseas markets. (Photo: China News Service)

A device measures the sugar content of grapes in Turpan, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where abundant sunshine, high temperatures, large temperature differences between day and night, and rich underground water resources make the area ideal for grape cultivation. Grapes grown here are known for their high sugar content. (Photo: China News Service)

Green, plump grapes are seen in the famed Grape Valley in Turpan, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. In recent years, Turpan has promoted scientific planting techniques to improve the quality of table grapes. (Photo: China News Service)

A collage shows different varieties of grapes in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Known as the "grape capital of China," Turpan grows more than 500 grape varieties, including seedless white grapes, red grapes, black grapes, rose-scented grapes, with 20 varieties of seedless white grapes alone. (Photo: China News Service)

