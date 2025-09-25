We Are China

Gala held in Urumqi to mark 70th founding anniv. of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

People's Daily Online) 08:44, September 25, 2025

A gala entitled "Beautiful Xinjiang" is held to mark the 70th founding anniversary of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in Urumqi, the regional capital, Sept. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

