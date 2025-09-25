Main span of double-track grand bridge along Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway finishes closure

Xinhua) 13:53, September 25, 2025

A drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2025 shows the construction site of a double-track grand bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway over the Wubu River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Contracted by China Railway 12th Bureau Group Co., Ltd., the main span of the grand bridge finished its closure on Wednesday, laying a foundation for the opening of the whole line on schedule. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2025 shows the construction site of a double-track grand bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway over the Wubu River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Contracted by China Railway 12th Bureau Group Co., Ltd., the main span of the grand bridge finished its closure on Wednesday, laying a foundation for the opening of the whole line on schedule. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2025 shows the construction site of a double-track grand bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway over the Wubu River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Contracted by China Railway 12th Bureau Group Co., Ltd., the main span of the grand bridge finished its closure on Wednesday, laying a foundation for the opening of the whole line on schedule. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2025 shows the construction site of a double-track grand bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway over the Wubu River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Contracted by China Railway 12th Bureau Group Co., Ltd., the main span of the grand bridge finished its closure on Wednesday, laying a foundation for the opening of the whole line on schedule. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 24, 2025 shows the construction site of a double-track grand bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway over the Wubu River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Contracted by China Railway 12th Bureau Group Co., Ltd., the main span of the grand bridge finished its closure on Wednesday, laying a foundation for the opening of the whole line on schedule. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A worker works at the construction site of a double-track grand bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway over the Wubu River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 24, 2025. Contracted by China Railway 12th Bureau Group Co., Ltd., the main span of the grand bridge finished its closure on Wednesday, laying a foundation for the opening of the whole line on schedule. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Workers work at the construction site of a double-track grand bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway over the Wubu River in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 24, 2025. Contracted by China Railway 12th Bureau Group Co., Ltd., the main span of the grand bridge finished its closure on Wednesday, laying a foundation for the opening of the whole line on schedule. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)