Xi'an-Yan'an high-speed railway officially starts operation tests

Xinhua) 08:55, September 12, 2025

A test train runs on a grand bridge along the Xi'an-Yan'an high-speed railway in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 11, 2025. With the departure of test train DJ502 from Xi'an North Railway Station, the Xi'an-Yan'an high-speed railway officially started its operation tests on Thursday. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Spanning about 299.8 km, the railway, with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is expected to shorten the travel time between Xi'an and Yan'an from current 2.5 hours to around one hour upon completion.

