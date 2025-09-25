China unveils two-year plan to boost building materials sector

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday made public a plan for the steady growth of its building materials industry during the 2025-2026 period, setting a goal for the green building materials sector to exceed a revenue of 300 billion yuan (about 42.2 billion U.S. dollars) by 2026.

The plan was released by six government departments, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and outlines goals to consolidate recovery, improve profitability and strengthen technological innovation.

It includes the further expansion of the scale of the green building materials and advanced inorganic non-metallic materials industries.

It also includes plans for deepened industrial cooperation with Belt and Road countries, the cultivation of high-level international cooperation, and encouragement for building materials products, technologies and standards to go global.

China will enhance its price monitoring of key building materials, release its industry prosperity index regularly, and guide expectations to ensure the stable, orderly development of the sector.

