Xizang's rural incomes soar as primary industry value-added rises 105-fold over 60 years

Xinhua) 08:53, September 25, 2025

LHASA, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The agricultural and pastoral production capacity of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region has achieved historic growth over the 60 years since the autonomous region was established, with the value-added output of its primary industry coming in at 24.7 billion yuan (about 3.48 billion U.S. dollars) in 2024 -- a 105-fold increase from 1965, according to local authorities.

Xizang's grain output has remained above 1 million tonnes for 10 consecutive years, at 1.129 million tonnes in 2024, according to the regional department of agriculture and rural affairs. And the per capita disposable income of its rural residents rose to 21,578 yuan last year, which was 199 times its 1965 level.

By the end of 2024, Xizang had 187 leading agro-pastoral enterprises at the municipal level or above, as well as 10,800 farming and herding cooperatives. The total output value of its agricultural and livestock product processing reached 8.77 billion yuan.

The region dispatches over 5,000 agricultural specialists annually to promote applicable technologies, and it has developed a cumulative 4.5 million mu (300,000 hectares) of high-standard farmland.

Department official Migmar Cering said that Xizang will continue to advance its agricultural and rural modernization.

