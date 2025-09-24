Farmers' harvest festival marked in China's Xizang

Xinhua) 08:38, September 24, 2025

This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 23, 2025 shows a field of highland barley to be harvested in Lhunzhub County, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2025. The Chinese farmers' harvest festival is the first national festival created specifically for the country's farmers. Starting in 2018, the festival coincides with the Autumnal Equinox each year, which is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunisolar calendar and usually falls between Sept. 22 and 24 during the country's agricultural harvest season. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Farmers are seen in a highland barley field in Lhunzhub County, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Farmers work in highland barley fields in Lhunzhub County, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Farmers work in highland barley fields in Lhunzhub County, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

This photo taken on Sept. 23, 2025 shows a field of highland barley to be harvested in Lhunzhub County, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A harvester works in a highland barley field in Lhunzhub County, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Farmers harvest highland barley in Lhunzhub County, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

This aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 23, 2025 shows a harvested field of highland barley in Lhunzhub County, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Farmers thresh crops in a traditional way in Lhunzhub County, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

This photo taken on Sept. 23, 2025 shows highland barley ears in Lhunzhub County, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A farmer holds highland barley ears in Lhunzhub County, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Farmers harvest highland barley with a harvester in Lhunzhub County, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An agricultural drone flies over a highland barley field in Lhunzhub County, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Farmers thresh the highland barley in a traditional way in Lhunzhub County, in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

