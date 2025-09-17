Scenery of Nam Co, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 15:53, September 17, 2025

A drone photo taken on Sept. 16, 2025 shows a view of Nam Co, the world's highest saltwater lake, in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Nam Co, located in the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, with a lake-surface elevation of 4,718 meters, is the second largest lake in the region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Naked carps are pictured in Nam Co, the world's highest saltwater lake, in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 16, 2025. Nam Co, located in the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, with a lake-surface elevation of 4,718 meters, is the second largest lake in the region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A stitched aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 16, 2025 shows a view of Nam Co, the world's highest saltwater lake, in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Nam Co, located in the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, with a lake-surface elevation of 4,718 meters, is the second largest lake in the region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A tourist takes photos for her dog by Nam Co, the world's highest saltwater lake, in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 16, 2025. Nam Co, located in the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, with a lake-surface elevation of 4,718 meters, is the second largest lake in the region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Tourists take wedding photos by Nam Co, the world's highest saltwater lake, in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 16, 2025. Nam Co, located in the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, with a lake-surface elevation of 4,718 meters, is the second largest lake in the region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

