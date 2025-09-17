Scenery of Nam Co, China's Xizang
A drone photo taken on Sept. 16, 2025 shows a view of Nam Co, the world's highest saltwater lake, in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Nam Co, located in the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, with a lake-surface elevation of 4,718 meters, is the second largest lake in the region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
A drone photo taken on Sept. 16, 2025 shows a view of Nam Co, the world's highest saltwater lake, in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Nam Co, located in the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, with a lake-surface elevation of 4,718 meters, is the second largest lake in the region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Naked carps are pictured in Nam Co, the world's highest saltwater lake, in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 16, 2025. Nam Co, located in the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, with a lake-surface elevation of 4,718 meters, is the second largest lake in the region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
A stitched aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 16, 2025 shows a view of Nam Co, the world's highest saltwater lake, in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. Nam Co, located in the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, with a lake-surface elevation of 4,718 meters, is the second largest lake in the region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
A tourist takes photos for her dog by Nam Co, the world's highest saltwater lake, in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 16, 2025. Nam Co, located in the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, with a lake-surface elevation of 4,718 meters, is the second largest lake in the region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Naked carps are pictured in Nam Co, the world's highest saltwater lake, in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 16, 2025. Nam Co, located in the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, with a lake-surface elevation of 4,718 meters, is the second largest lake in the region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Tourists take wedding photos by Nam Co, the world's highest saltwater lake, in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 16, 2025. Nam Co, located in the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, with a lake-surface elevation of 4,718 meters, is the second largest lake in the region. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Reba Dance added to regular curriculum in Lhasa, China's Xizang
- Retired artist devotes weekends to passing on Tibetan opera in Xizang
- SW China's Qamdo stages cultural festival themed on ancient Tea Horse Road
- Tourism festival featuring traditional Tibetan incense culture opens in Lhasa, China's Xizang
- Vibrant Xizang: The grace of grass
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.