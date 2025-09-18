Children learn Tibetan opera in southwest China

Xinhua) 14:11, September 18, 2025

Students put on Tibetan opera costumes at Lhasa No. 2 secondary vocational and technical school in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025.

Considered a living fossil of Tibetan culture, Tibetan opera blends talking, singing, acting, dancing and literature. It was included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009.

With the government's support and the dedication of both young and old Tibetan opera enthusiasts, along with the efforts of intangible cultural heritage inheritors, this traditional art form is gaining new momentum on the plateau. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Students practice Tibetan opera at Lhasa Experimental Primary School in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2025.

A Tibetan opera teacher gives a lesson at Lhasa Experimental Primary School in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2025.

Teacher Pasang and Tibetan opera students pose for a group photo at a public art center in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 14, 2025.

Students practice Tibetan opera at Lhasa No. 2 secondary vocational and technical school in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025.

Children learn Tibetan opera at a public art center in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 14, 2025.

Children practice Tibetan opera at a public art center in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 14, 2025.

Students practice Tibetan opera at Lhasa No. 2 secondary vocational and technical school in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025.

Children learn Tibetan opera at a public art center in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 14, 2025.

Students practice Tibetan opera at Lhasa No. 2 secondary vocational and technical school in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025.

Students put on Tibetan opera costumes at Lhasa No. 2 secondary vocational and technical school in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025.

A Tibetan opera teacher gives a lesson at Lhasa Experimental Primary School in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2025.

Students review moves of Tibetan opera at Lhasa No. 2 secondary vocational and technical school in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025.

Students practice Tibetan opera at Lhasa Experimental Primary School in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2025.

