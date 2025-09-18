We Are China

Inheritance of traditional Tibetan musical instrument Zhanian

Xinhua) 09:00, September 18, 2025

Students play Zhanian, a traditional Tibetan stringed instrument, at Lhasa Experimental Primary School in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

LHASA, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Zhanian, a stringed instrument, is widely used in singing performance in Xizang. In the Tibetan language, Zhanian is a word meaning melodious sound. Its making has a long history and the making technique was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2014.

Nowadays, many primary and secondary school students in Lhasa learn to play the traditional Tibetan musical instrument from an early age and offer Zhanian classes.

Students exchange playing skills during a break of playing Zhanian, a traditional Tibetan stringed instrument, at Lhasa Experimental Primary School in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Students play Zhanian, a traditional Tibetan stringed instrument, at Lhasa Experimental Primary School in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Students take a rest during a break of playing Zhanian, a traditional Tibetan stringed instrument, at Lhasa Experimental Primary School in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A teacher teaches students the playing skills of Zhanian, a traditional Tibetan stringed instrument, at a secondary vocational and technical school in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A teacher teaches students the playing skills of Zhanian, a traditional Tibetan stringed instrument, at a secondary vocational and technical school in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A teacher teaches students the playing skills of Zhanian, a traditional Tibetan stringed instrument, at a secondary vocational and technical school in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A boy learns the playing skills of Zhanian, a traditional Tibetan stringed instrument, at a musical instrument store in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Children play Zhanian, a traditional Tibetan stringed instrument, at a musical instrument store in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A boy plays Zhanian, a traditional Tibetan stringed instrument, at a musical instrument store in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)