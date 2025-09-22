Investigation launched after controversial high-altitude fireworks display in SW China's Xizang

Xinhua) 11:17, September 22, 2025

LHASA, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The city of Xigaze, also known as Shigatse, in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, announced on Sunday that an investigation team has been set up to look into a recent fireworks display that drew online attention.

According to the statement, local authorities attach great importance to the matter after a video of the "ascending dragon" fireworks show was published online on Friday.

The display was staged on Friday evening in Xigaze's Gyangze County, located at an altitude of about 5,500 meters in the Himalayas, as a collaboration between Arc'teryx, the outdoor sports brand that sponsored the fireworks show, and the fireworks designer Cai Guo-Qiang, sparking a series of online controversies regarding environmental protection.

The statement said the investigation team was immediately sent to the site for verification purposes, while follow-up actions will be taken based on investigation results and in accordance with laws and regulations.

Also on Friday, Arc'teryx issued an apology on its official Weibo account. Cai's studio also apologized for staging the show.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)