China reports continued steady growth in power use in August
BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, continued its steady growth in August, according to data from the National Energy Administration on Tuesday.
The country's total power use increased 5 percent year on year to nearly 1.02 trillion kilowatt-hours last month, according to the data.
A breakdown of the data shows robust growth across various sectors.
The primary industry saw a notable 9.7 percent increase in power consumption, which totaled 16.4 billion kilowatt-hours.
The secondary industry consumed 598.1 billion kilowatt-hours, up 5 percent from a year ago, while the tertiary industry registered a 7.2 percent rise in power use to 204.6 billion kilowatt-hours.
Power consumption by the country's residents rose 2.4 percent to 196.3 billion kilowatt-hours.
In the first eight months of the year, China's total electricity consumption climbed 4.6 percent year on year to nearly 6.88 trillion kilowatt-hours.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's power use sees strong growth in July
- China unveils new plan to optimize electricity supply for private enterprises: official
- China's power use up 8.5 pct in September
- Drones utilized to enhance quality, efficiency at grassroots power grids in northwest China
- Smart robots help maintain grassroots power supply in Central China
- China's power use up 7.4 pct in March
- Uncovering electrical workers' operation on power towers
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.