China unveils new plan to optimize electricity supply for private enterprises: official

Global Times) 10:31, June 06, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on May 20, 2025 shows workers of State Grid Anhui Electric Power Co., Ltd. installing a camera near the nest of oriental white storks in Huoqiu County, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Zhao Xianfu/Xinhua)

China is ramping up efforts to ensure a stable and reliable electricity supply while supporting the growth of private enterprises, an official from the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Thursday.

During a press conference hosted by the State Council Information Office, Song Hongkun, deputy head of the NEA, noted that the administration has introduced a series of measures aimed at supporting private enterprises in electricity generation and usage.

A favorable business environment for electricity firms is a key safeguard for the healthy development of the private economy in China. To promote high-quality development in the private sector, the NEA will provide strong support to reduce the cost of electricity application for enterprises and offer targeted services to help them save energy and enhance efficiency, Song said.

As part of ongoing efforts to support the private economy and enhance electricity access to meet rising demand, China has unveiled a comprehensive plan to improve the business environment and provide robust support to private firms in accessing electricity.

According to a guideline issued by the National Development and Reform Commission and the NEA on Tuesday, energy authorities and grid operators in China are required to take concrete steps to further improve electricity connectivity, with the goal of establishing a modern, efficient business environment for electricity services across the country by 2029.

The guideline outlines measures across 14 key areas to improve electricity services, including expanding "zero-investment" low-voltage electricity connection services for private enterprises and the introduction of strict timelines for completing connection procedures, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

Emphasizing that electricity services are a crucial component of China's push to build a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized, the guideline seeks to ensure more private economic organizations could benefit from the policies.

Under the guideline, private enterprises, including individual businesses and rural ventures, will be eligible for free electricity services. The guideline aims to allow more private economic organizations to benefit from the policy dividends, Song said.

The number of new beneficiaries is expected to reach approximately 1.5 million within the next five years, according to the official.

The guideline urges power supply companies to clearly define and publicize electricity application standards. They should precisely match the capacity needs of private enterprises based on actual electricity demand, the characteristics of electricity equipment, and growth projections, Song said.

To further help private enterprises lower production and operating costs, power supply firms are encouraged to offer free public services such as electricity monitoring, energy efficiency diagnosis, and energy efficiency consulting. By promoting service models such as "energy efficiency bills," private enterprises can optimize their electricity usage structure and reduce their electricity expenses, Song said.

