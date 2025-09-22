2025 'Meet Panda' Global Short Video Campaign kicks off

People's Daily Online) 13:39, September 22, 2025

Jointly organized by People's Daily Online Australia and People's Daily Online UK, the 2025 “Meet Panda” Global Short Video Campaign will officially launch on Sept. 22, 2025, and run until Feb. 28, 2026, inviting submissions from creators worldwide.

The contest aims to promote global recognition of Chinese culture through diverse perspectives, serving as a bridge for cross-cultural communication and fostering deeper understanding and friendship between China and countries such as Australia and the United Kingdom.

Participants are encouraged to create short videos or vlogs showcasing their authentic experiences, cultural impressions, or personal stories related to China, as well as Chinese traditions custom and heritage. By sharing unique viewpoints, creators can help inspire cultural exchange, mutual learning, and emotional resonance across communities.

Since 2017, "When Koala Meets Panda" Short Video Contest has been held for eight consecutive years successfully, collecting nearly a thousand works with total views exceeding 100 million online.

It has grown into a key platform for people from China and abroad to share life stories, exchange interests, and strengthen mutual ties. This year, the 2025 contest will expand globally, aiming to attract wider international participation.

Submissions can be uploaded to social media platforms such as Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and Xiaohongshu using the hashtag #meetpanda, and tagging the official contest accounts (Facebook/TikTok/Xiaohongshu: @meetpanda; X/Instagram: @meetpanda2025). Entries must also be submitted via email to meetpanda2025@gmail.com. Videos should be between 30 seconds and 3 minutes in length.

This year's contest will present three categories of awards:

· Outstanding Awards (20 winners): Each winner will receive a certificate and USD 150 (cash prizes are not duplicated if the same work also wins a special award).

· Individual Awards (4 winners): Best Story, Best Editing, Best Influence, and Best Cooperation. Selected from the Outstanding Awards, each winner will receive a certificate, a trophy, and USD 1,000.

· Most Popular in China Award (1 winner): Selected from among the Individual Award winners, based on the popularity across social media in China, the winner will receive a certificate, a trophy, and an invitation to a one-week cultural trip in China.

The submission period runs from Sept. 22, 2025 to Feb. 28, 2026. Throughout this time, the contest will be actively promoted through both online and offline channels to encourage broad participation from global audiences.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Zhong Wenxing)