China's mobile internet users spend a quarter of surfing time on short video: report

Xinhua) 16:55, June 01, 2021

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China's mobile internet users spend as much as a quarter of their daily surfing time using short video apps, a report revealed Tuesday.

The number of online short video users in China reached 873 million in 2020, the report from the National Copyright Administration says, calling short video the "third language" on mobile internet after text/image, and voice.

Last year also saw internet copyright industry cross the 1-trillion-yuan (about 157 billion U.S. dollars) mark for the first time in China, it adds.

