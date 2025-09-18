China proposes establishment of intl anti-fraud alliance; 68,000 oversea fraud suspects repatriated in recent years

Global Times) 15:33, September 18, 2025

China proposed the establishment of an international anti-fraud alliance on Thursday during the 2025 Conference of Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province, encouraging relevant countries and regions to work together to tackle telecom fraud through deeper conceptual alignment, higher-level exchanges, and broader preventive measures.

In recent years, China has deepened law enforcement cooperation with countries including Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, Indonesia, the Philippines, Laos, Thailand, and Cambodia, leading to the successful repatriation of some 68,000 overseas fraud suspects.

On Thursday, the sub-forum on combating transnational crime under the forum was held, and a senior official from China's Ministry of Public Security highlighted the country's progress in cracking down on cross-border telecom and online fraud under the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind, according to the ministry.

The Chinese official pointed out that the structure of criminal activity is undergoing profound changes, with traditional crimes increasingly shifting online. Telecom and online fraud, in particular, has emerged as a global scourge and a pressing challenge for law enforcement worldwide.

The Chinese side called on law enforcement agencies across the globe to further strengthen cooperation, improve joint case-handling mechanisms, and enhance the international governance framework. It proposed the establishment of an international anti-fraud alliance, encouraging relevant countries and regions to work together to tackle telecom fraud through deeper conceptual alignment, higher-level exchanges, and broader preventive measures. The initiative aims to build a collaborative, inclusive, and effective global governance system to counter telecom and online fraud crimes.

