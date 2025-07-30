China's police chief meets Interpol secretary general

Xinhua) 10:06, July 30, 2025

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Valdecy Urquiza, secretary general of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), in Beijing, capital of China, July 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Valdecy Urquiza, secretary general of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) here on Tuesday, calling for deepening cooperation in fields such as combating transnational crime.

China firmly supports Interpol's leading role in the multilateral law enforcement frameworks, said Wang, adding that the Chinese side stands ready to work with the organization to implement the Global Security Initiative and ensure the success of the 94th Interpol General Assembly.

Wang called on both sides to strengthen cooperation in areas such as cracking down on transnational crime and enhancing law enforcement capacity, in order to jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity that features universal security.

Interpol adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China to jointly address risks and challenges, said Urquiza.

