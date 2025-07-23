Chinese police to tighten regulation of intelligent driving

Xinhua) 16:57, July 23, 2025

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China will tighten regulation and management of intelligent driving as the current intelligent driving systems installed in vehicles have not yet achieved true autonomous driving, an official with the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), said Wednesday.

"The driver remains the ultimate party responsible for operating the vehicle," Wang Qiang, director of the traffic management bureau of the MPS, said at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office.

He stressed that if a driver takes hands off the wheel or eyes off the road while the vehicle is in motion, it not only poses serious traffic safety risks but may also lead to civil liability, administrative penalties, and even criminal prosecution.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)