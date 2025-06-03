Chinese police destroy drugs in commemoration of opium destruction movement

HAIKOU, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Police in the southernmost Chinese province of Hainan on Tuesday publicly destroyed about 1,590 kilograms of drugs, in a deterrent effect on drug crimes and in commemoration of the country's fight against opium smuggling in the 19th century.

The drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine, ketamine, and new types of drugs represented by etomidate, as well as unregulated addictive substances seized in drug cases concluded by courts in Hainan in recent years, were burned in an incinerator at a new energy power generating plant.

The environmentally-friendly drug-burning move took place on the 186th anniversary of the famous Humen Opium Destruction, which took place on June 3, 1839, when Lin Zexu, a senior official of the Qing Dynasty, ordered the destruction of about 1,000 tonnes of smuggled opium confiscated from foreign dealers at Humen in south China's Guangdong Province. His move was regarded as China's first battle against opium.

According to the Hainan provincial public security department, the centralized drug destruction move showcased the province's determination in stepping up drug controls as well as crackdowns on drug crimes.

