China's bicycle ownership on the rise as low-carbon travel takes off

Xinhua) 15:05, September 17, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's bicycle ownership has topped 200 million, with an additional 380 million electric-powered two-wheelers in use, bolstering low-carbon travel, data from the China Bicycle Association showed on Wednesday.

Chinese urbanites use bicycles or e-bikes for about 30 out of every 100 trips they make, according to the association.

The figures point to a shift in China, where growing environmental awareness is prompting more commuters to opt for two-wheeled, low-carbon alternatives.

According to estimates from the association, two-wheeled travel reduces carbon emissions in China by about 10,000 tonnes per day, the equivalent of saving roughly 6.6 million liters of gasoline.

