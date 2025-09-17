China's Hani terraces illustrate the Chinese philosophy of living in harmony with nature

Xinhua) 11:15, September 17, 2025

KUNMING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Yuanyang Hani Terraces in southwest China's Yunnan Province, already a World Cultural Heritage and Globally Important Agricultural Heritage, were further honored by being added to the 2025 World Heritage Irrigation Structures list on Sept. 10.

This mountain farming irrigation system, which has been in place for over 1,300 years, is now one of the few agricultural civilizations worldwide to carry all three heritage titles. It vividly demonstrates the Chinese nation's ecological wisdom of "harmonious coexistence between humans and nature."

The Yuanyang Hani Terraces are nestled in the Ailao Mountains along the southern bank of the Red River in Yunnan. This remarkable irrigation system spans an area of 3,740 hectares and comprises three main zones. According to research, the terraces were built as early as the Tang Dynasty (618-907). The local Hani people carved the terraces along the mountain slopes, passing down their agricultural practices through generations. Today, 305 canals crisscross the area, resembling blood vessels that nourish the vast terraced fields.

These terraces are not isolated; instead, they integrate seamlessly with the surrounding forests, water systems, and villages, creating a harmonious ecosystem. Li Jin, head of the water resources and hydropower survey and design team in Yuanyang County, noted that the forests at the mountain tops conserve water sources, while canals channel water through the villages to irrigate the terraces.

Locals regard the mountain forests as "sacred forests," where no tree can be cut down on a whim. Ma Youde, a local villager, said, "If anyone needs timber to build a house, it must be approved by the entire village. After a tree is cut down, it must be promptly replanted."

In recent years, the ecological and cultural value of the Hani Terraces has gained growing global recognition. The local government has implemented multiple measures, including village planning, ecological compensation, and comprehensive monitoring systems, to enhance the protection and sustainable utilization of this heritage. For example, the upcoming water system connectivity project will blend traditional irrigation wisdom with modern water technologies, revitalizing local agriculture, conserving ecosystems, and improving people's livelihoods.

The Yuanyang Hani Terraces represent both an agricultural marvel and a cultural legacy. For centuries, the Hani people have nurtured these terraces from dawn to dusk, developing a unique organic rice culture. From seed selection and nursery management to fieldwork, and from water god worship to seasonal rituals, every step reflects their deep reverence for nature. A particularly notable aspect of the region is its water culture, which emphasizes fair water distribution, conservation, and harmonious relationships between people and water. This has become the essence of Hani Terrace culture.

"The terraces are not just fields; they are a testament to the harmonious coexistence of humans and nature," said Hani scholar Ma Zhiqiang, who grew up by the terraces and has a profound understanding of this heritage.

In recent years, an increasing number of young people nurtured by the terraces have chosen to return to their hometowns, finding innovative ways to preserve this legacy. Among them is Gao Hua, a Gen-Z tour guide who offers immersive experiences. When tourists visit, she leads them to forage wild vegetables between the terraced fields, fish in the rice paddies, and gather around fire pits to hear ancient Hani songs.

"Through my phone's lens, I document the terraces' ever-changing landscapes -- the sea of clouds and seasonal transformations -- as well as our villagers' daily lives, sharing these through social media with the world," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)