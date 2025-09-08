Villagers in SW China's Yunnan find steady income as hydropower project becomes tourist draw

With the morning mist still hanging in the air, 60-year-old Zou Yougui rides his motorcycle to the Boxinwan scenic area.

Boxinwan, located in Mengyue township, Longchuan county, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, received national 3A scenic area designation in 2022. Zou, from nearby Yingpan village, works as a security guard at the site.

An aerial view of the Boxinwan scenic area in Mengyue township, Longchuan county, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Boxinwan scenic area)

"I used to grow fruit trees in the mountains, but the income depended entirely on the weather. Now I work as a security guard, earning 3,000 yuan ($420) a month, with two meals provided each day," said Zou.

More than 50 villagers in Yingpan village were relocated here to support the construction of a hydropower station.

Zou Yougui works at the Boxinwan scenic spot in Mengyue township, Longchuan county, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Xian)

County officials partnered with private developers to transform the hydropower reservoir area into the Boxinwan tourist destination. Investment from various sources exceeded 10 million yuan for the development.

The scenic area, which opened in 2020, features 16 bed-and-breakfasts, a two-story visitor center, dining facilities, a wooden lakeside walkway, an artificial beach and boats, creating a bustling tourist destination.

Photo shows a B&B in the Boxinwan scenic area in Mengyue township, Longchuan county, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Xian)

A three-year environmental improvement campaign added 1,980 square meters of greenery to Yingpan village, raising its green coverage to 93 percent. The village collective earns 190,000 to 200,000 yuan annually through a land-pooling equity scheme, with dividends set to rise 10 percent every five years.

"Last year, the scenic area received about 25,000 tourist visits and generated about 5 million yuan in revenue," said Yang Yuheng, head of the scenic area.

Tourists camp in the Boxinwan scenic area in Mengyue township, Longchuan county, Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wang Xian)

