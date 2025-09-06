Participants convene in China's Yunnan for 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum

Xinhua) 11:03, September 06, 2025

Guests are pictured at the venue of 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 5, 2025.

Some 500 journalists, scholars, government officials and entrepreneurs from 110 countries or international and regional organizations convened Friday in southwest China's Yunnan Province for the 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum.

Within five days of meeting, participants will brainstorm and contribute their wisdom to translate the forum theme, "empowering global south, navigating global changes," into tangible solutions for practical projects. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 3, 2025 shows a city view in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Guests communicate at the venue of 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 5, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 4, 2025 shows a city view in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 3, 2025 shows a city view in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 29, 2025 shows Dianchi Lake at dusk in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Guests and staff members communicate at the venue of 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 5, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 5, 2025 shows the venue of 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

A staff member arranges floral decoration at the venue of 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 5, 2025.

A guest (1st R) makes an inquiry at an information desk at the venue of 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 5, 2025.

A guest is pictured at the venue of 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 5, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 4, 2025 shows a city view in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

A guest walks past a sign board at the venue of 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 5, 2025.

A guest is pictured at the venue of 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 5, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 3, 2025 shows a view of the Haigeng Dam on Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 4, 2025 shows a city view in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 3, 2025 shows a city view in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Participants of the 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum visit a herb-making historical village in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 5, 2025.

Participants of the 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum visit the former site of the National Southwest Associated University in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 5, 2025.

Participants of the 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum visit the former site of the National Southwest Associated University in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 5, 2025.

Participants of the 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum visit a herb-making historical village in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 5, 2025.

Participants of the 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum pose for photos at the former site of the National Southwest Associated University in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 5, 2025.

Participants of the 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum visit the former site of the National Southwest Associated University in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 5, 2025.

