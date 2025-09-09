Scenery of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, Yunnan
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2025 shows the scenery of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2025 shows tourists enjoying themselves by Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2025 shows the scenery of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2025 shows the scenery of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2025 shows the scenery of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2025 shows a view of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
This spherical panorama taken with a drone on Sept. 8, 2025 shows a view of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Photos
Related Stories
- Guests at the 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum immerse themselves in local culture in Yunnan
- Scenery of Lanyue Valley in China's Yunnan
- Villagers in SW China's Yunnan find steady income as hydropower project becomes tourist draw
- Think tank report exposes U.S. mind colonization
- Guests to 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum visit Yunnan
- Participants convene in China's Yunnan for 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.