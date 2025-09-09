We Are China

Scenery of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, Yunnan

Xinhua) 13:08, September 09, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2025 shows the scenery of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2025 shows tourists enjoying themselves by Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2025 shows the scenery of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2025 shows the scenery of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2025 shows the scenery of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2025 shows a view of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This spherical panorama taken with a drone on Sept. 8, 2025 shows a view of Fuxian Lake in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)