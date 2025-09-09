We Are China

Scenery of Lanyue Valley in China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 08:38, September 09, 2025

This photo taken on Sept. 8, 2025 shows the scenery of Lanyue (Blue Moon) Valley in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2025 shows the scenery of Lanyue (Blue Moon) Valley in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This photo taken on Sept. 8, 2025 shows the scenery of Lanyue (Blue Moon) Valley in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2025 shows tourists visiting the Lanyue (Blue Moon) Valley in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A tourist poses for photos at the Lanyue (Blue Moon) Valley in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2025 shows the scenery of Lanyue (Blue Moon) Valley in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2025 shows the scenery of Lanyue (Blue Moon) Valley in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 8, 2025 shows the scenery of Lanyue (Blue Moon) Valley in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)