Guests at the 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum immerse themselves in local culture in Yunnan

Xinhua) 11:01, September 09, 2025

A guest (L) to the 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum learns about fan painting in Mengzi City of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

A guest (2nd L) to the 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum dances with locals in Mile City of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Guests to the 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum watch a performance at the Yulong Snow Mountain scenic spot in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Guests to the 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum pose for a group photo in Mile City of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A guest (R) to the 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum poses for photos at the Yulong Snow Mountain scenic spot in Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Guests to the 2025 Global South Media and Think Tank Forum enjoy a performance at the Nie Er Memorial Hall in Yuxi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Sept. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

