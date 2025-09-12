China's zero-carbon park charts a path toward emissions reduction

Photo shows the first zero-carbon park in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu province. (Photo/Yang Suping)

A zero-carbon park refers to an industrial park that, through coordinated planning, design, technology, and management, reduces carbon emissions from both production and daily life to near-zero levels, while laying the groundwork for achieving net-zero in the long run.

As China enters a decisive stage in meeting its carbon peak target, the country faces mounting challenges, such as integrating renewable energy into the national grid and decarbonizing energy-intensive industries. Against this backdrop, zero-carbon parks are emerging as an important tool for regions seeking to accelerate green transformation.

Cutting energy use: Transitioning to green power based on local conditions

Just three kilometers from the Dafeng Port Zero-Carbon Industrial Park in Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu province, a 13.76 MW solar power plant is steadily delivering renewable electricity.

"The green power generated here is first transmitted to the Jincheng 110 kV substation, then routed along two paths: one delivers electricity directly to the zero-carbon park, while the surplus is fed into the broader grid. When renewable output falls short, the main grid steps in to ensure stable supply," explained Wu Huilu, head of the Dafeng Port Zero-Carbon Industrial Park.

According to Wu, more than 85 percent of the park's electricity consumption is expected to be traceable to green power sources by 2030.

In north China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, the Ordos Mengsu Economic Development Zone is also accelerating its energy transition. A local zero-carbon park has established an independent distribution network and a 220 kV substation directly connected to the park, supported by a 385 MW wind-solar-storage project. Once operational, the facility will provide 900 million kWh of green electricity directly to the park each year.

To address the inherent volatility of renewable generation, the Ordos park has deployed an intelligent Internet of Things-based control system that links energy supply with industrial demand.

"This system connects upstream power generation facilities, which can forecast output within milliseconds, to downstream enterprises where real-time electricity use is tracked. By integrating data across generation, grid, load, and storage, the system allows renewable output to align more closely with flexible and dynamic demand," said Wang Yao, general manager of the Ordos branch of Envision Group, a Chinese green tech company.

Photo shows a zero-carbon park in Ordos, north China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region. (Photo from China Sustainability Tribune)

Restructuring Industries: Enhancing green competitiveness

At the Yancheng plant of Lianxin Iron and Steel, a 70-ton electric arc furnace is slated for replacement by a more efficient 100-ton model.

Steel and paper-making companies have traditionally been the largest energy consumers in the Dafeng Port Zero-Carbon Park. "Upgrading just this one furnace will allow the company to consume 60,000 MWh of green electricity annually, reducing carbon emissions by more than 260,000 tons," Wu noted.

Creating a "green cell" requires more than improving existing industries but cultivating new industries with low energy consumption, minimal pollution, and high added value.

In the Ordos park, industries such as photovoltaics, hydrogen fuel cells, and green hydrogen equipment manufacturing are expanding rapidly. By integrating upstream and downstream players in joint de-carbonization efforts, the park enables companies to use clean energy to make low-carbon products, creating a virtuous cycle in which green energy attracts green industries, and green industries, in turn, drive greater consumption of green energy.

Strengthening management: Leveraging AI to improve smart oversight

At the carbon management center in the Dafeng Port Zero-Carbon Industrial Park, a large digital screen displays real-time energy and carbon data on emissions, electricity purchases, and energy consumption of key enterprises.

"In 2023, we established Jiangsu Carbon Intelligence Operations Co., Ltd. and launched a smart energy-carbon management platform. It provides localized and customized carbon management services to enterprises, including carbon accounting, green power and certificate acquisition, and carbon offsetting," Wu explained. The park is exploring the use of AI technology to forecast and manage carbon emissions in real time, further advancing intelligent management.

Meanwhile, the Ordos park has achieved near-zero wastewater discharge. Through a system of pre-treatment, biological processing, advanced treatment, and membrane filtration, it recycles 95 percent of its wastewater, saving about 34 million cubic meters of freshwater annually.

From renewable energy deployment and industrial restructuring to digital oversight and low-carbon infrastructure, the creation of a zero-carbon park is a complex and integrated undertaking that requires careful planning and coordinated efforts.

"Constructing zero-carbon parks not only makes a direct contribution to emissions reduction, but more importantly, through these 'zero-carbon cells,' China is gaining experience, exploring pathways, and developing models for building a zero-carbon society," said an official with China's National Development and Reform Commission.

