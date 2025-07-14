Chinese scientists achieve net-negative greenhouse gas emissions via electrified catalysis

Xinhua) 13:01, July 14, 2025

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have developed an innovative electrified catalysis strategy that removes more greenhouse gases than it generates, achieving net-negative emissions, according to a research article published in the journal Science Advances on Saturday.

Carbon dioxide and methane are the two major greenhouse gases caused by human beings. Reducing and even eliminating these gases from the atmosphere has become a significant scientific priority.

Previously, the traditional method of carbon dioxide and methane removal was achieved through a process known as dry reforming of methane (DRM) which operated at high temperatures exceeding 800 degrees Celsius and was typically powered by fossil fuels.

The carbon dioxide released during the process often outweighed the amount converted, undermining efforts to reduce the emissions and mitigate climate change.

A research team from the Ningbo Institute of Materials Technology and Engineering (NIMTE) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of Jinan has developed a novel electrified catalysis strategy for DRM, which they termed electrified DRM (e-DRM).

In the study, the e-DRM process converted the carbon dioxide and methane into syngas of hydrogen and carbon monoxide with an impressive energy utilization rate of 80 percent.

This innovative approach achieved thermodynamic equilibrium conversion and maintains stability for over 120 hours, the research article noted.

Using renewable electricity from sources such as wind, solar, hydropower, and nuclear energy, this process can convert more carbon dioxide than those was emitted during electricity generation.

This breakthrough potentially advances the transition of DRM from laboratory research to commercial application, according to the NIMTE.

