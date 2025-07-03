China achieves ship-to-ship liquid carbon dioxide unloading

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China has completed a ship-to-ship transfer and unloading of liquid carbon dioxide at Yangshan Port in Shanghai, according to Science and Technology Daily.

This development marks a significant milestone, as China has now achieved full-chain operations for carbon dioxide capture, liquefaction storage, and ship-to-ship unloading and reuse, the news report said.

The unloading was made possible by a ship carbon capture system developed by an institute under China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC), achieving a capture rate of over 80 percent and a purity of 99.9 percent.

The efficient and safe transportation of liquid carbon dioxide is crucial for the large-scale application of carbon capture technology on ships.

The ship-to-ship transfer and unloading of liquid carbon dioxide involves precise ship positioning, complex pipeline connections, and pressure control. Any minor deviation in operation could pose risks, said Su Yi, a manager in charge of the environmental protection equipment business at the institute.

Compared to traditional ship-to-shore carbon dioxide transfer and unloading, the ship-to-ship method can quickly meet the needs of ships coming from different sea areas.

Earlier this May, China's first offshore carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) project began operations in the Pearl River Mouth Basin in south China.

CCUS represents an emerging technological approach for low-carbon and efficient development of fossil energy.

