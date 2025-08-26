China issues guideline to advance low-carbon transition, strengthen national carbon trading market

Xinhua) 08:09, August 26, 2025

This photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows an area of coconut forest in the Boao zero-carbon demonstration zone in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China has unveiled a guideline to accelerate the country's green and low-carbon transition and strengthen the construction of the national carbon trading market.

The guideline is jointly issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council.

It states that by 2027, the country's carbon trading market will encompass all major industrial sectors, and the national voluntary greenhouse gas emission reduction trading market will expand to include all key fields.

By 2030, China will have essentially established a national carbon trading market based on a cap-and-trade system with both free and paid allocations. This year will also see the completed construction of a national voluntary greenhouse gas emission reduction trading market that is credible, transparent, standardized, broadly participatory, and aligned with international standards.

The country is expected to deliver notable emission reduction results, improve the regulatory framework, and foster a carbon pricing mechanism with reasonable price levels by then.

The guideline calls for expanding the coverage of the national carbon trading market, improving the carbon emission quota allocation system, and strengthening guidance and supervision over regional pilot carbon trading schemes.

It also urges efforts to develop the national voluntary greenhouse gas emission reduction market through measures such as enhancing the coordination of carbon reduction resources, regulating voluntary emission reduction activities, and promoting the application of certified emission reductions.

The guideline calls for invigorating the carbon trading market by enriching trading products, expanding market participants, and strengthening market supervision.

The guideline emphasizes strengthening the overall capacity of the carbon trading market, including improving carbon emission accounting and reporting as well as enhancing the information disclosure system.

It also stresses reinforcing policy and legal support and deepening international exchanges and cooperation.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)