World's first ultra zero-carbon building put into operation

Xinhua) 08:20, August 26, 2025

This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2025 shows the world's first ultra zero-carbon building, the headquarters of EV charging pile network operator TELD New Energy, in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province Equipped with cutting-edge high-tech solutions to achieve 100 percent green energy substitution, the building was put into operation Sunday in Qingdao. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/Xinhua)

