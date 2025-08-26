World's first ultra zero-carbon building put into operation
This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2025 shows the world's first ultra zero-carbon building, the headquarters of EV charging pile network operator TELD New Energy, in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province Equipped with cutting-edge high-tech solutions to achieve 100 percent green energy substitution, the building was put into operation Sunday in Qingdao. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 25, 2025 shows the world's first ultra zero-carbon building, the headquarters of EV charging pile network operator TELD New Energy, in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. Equipped with cutting-edge high-tech solutions to achieve 100 percent green energy substitution, the building was put into operation Sunday in Qingdao. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 25, 2025 shows the world's first ultra zero-carbon building, the headquarters of EV charging pile network operator TELD New Energy, in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. Equipped with cutting-edge high-tech solutions to achieve 100 percent green energy substitution, the building was put into operation Sunday in Qingdao. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 25, 2025 shows the world's first ultra zero-carbon building, the headquarters of EV charging pile network operator TELD New Energy, in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. Equipped with cutting-edge high-tech solutions to achieve 100 percent green energy substitution, the building was put into operation Sunday in Qingdao. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China issues guideline to advance low-carbon transition, strengthen national carbon trading market
- Large-scale carbon capture, utilization, storage site established in north China
- E China's village actively explores ways to reduce pollution and carbon emissions
- Chinese scientists achieve net-negative greenhouse gas emissions via electrified catalysis
- China achieves ship-to-ship liquid carbon dioxide unloading
- China approves CO2-turned protein as feed material
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.