We Are China

Sunflower fields in full bloom radiate warmth and charm in Dali, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:21, September 12, 2025

Photo shows a beautiful early autumn view of sunflower fields in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Gu Zhenglin)

Vast stretches of sunflower fields are in full bloom in Weishan Yi and Hui Autonomous County, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

As the breeze brushes past, the golden blossoms sway gracefully beneath the blue sky and white clouds, offering a soul-soothing, picturesque view.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)