Blooming lotus in summer across China

Xinhua) 13:08, July 07, 2025

A bird is pictured in a lotus pond in Eryuan County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 5, 2025. (Photo by Luo Xincai/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists viewing lotus flowers in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, July 5, 2025. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows egrets flying over a lotus pond in Changjia Town of Gaoqing County, east China's Shandong Province, July 5, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Weitang/Xinhua)

