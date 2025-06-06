Kenya's flower exports poised to rise in 2025 amid growing demand

A model presents accessories made of flowers during the International Floriculture Trade Expo 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, June 5, 2025. The expo opened in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, on Tuesday with calls to curb carbon emissions.

The three-day event brought together senior government officials, flower growers and buyers, cargo firms, and exhibitors from 83 countries. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

NAIROBI, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Kenya's flower exports are forecast to rise to 110 billion Kenyan shillings (about 851 million U.S. dollars) in 2025, up from 835 million dollars recorded in 2024, a trade lobby said Wednesday.

Clement Tulezi, chief executive officer of the Kenya Flower Council, told Xinhua in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that performance exceeded expectations during the recent Valentine's Day season, which is traditionally a peak period for flower sales.

"We are experiencing steady demand for flowers from all key markets," Tulezi said on the sidelines of the International Floriculture Trade Expo 2025.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the flower sector is one of the country's leading sources of foreign exchange earnings, alongside diaspora remittances, tourism, tea, and coffee.

Tulezi said that another driver of rising export earnings is the expansion of land dedicated to flower farming. The country currently exports over 100 varieties of flowers, with roses continuing to dominate, accounting for more than 60 percent of all floriculture exports.

He said that the European Union, Britain, and the United Arab Emirates remain key markets for Kenya, while Japan, China, and Malaysia are emerging destinations.

