Beijing Flower Trading Center blooms into economic, cultural hub

People's Daily Online) 13:08, June 27, 2025

Blooming moth orchids at the Beijing Flower Trading Center in Caoqiao village, Fengtai district, Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Yin Xingyun)

The Beijing Flower Trading Center, covering 15,000 square meters in Caoqiao village in Fengtai district, has become a popular destination for locals seeking a lifestyle enriched by flowers and greenery.

"I joined the company in 2010, when our focus was mainly on flower and plant cultivation and sales. At that time, the market's role was limited to basic trading," said Lin Qiaoling, chairwoman of Beijing Huaxiang Flower and Tree Group, which owns the Beijing Flower Trading Center.

Lin said the company employed just over 80 people in 2010, with only three staff members, including herself, holding bachelor's degrees. The majority were local villagers from Caoqiao.

Over the next five years, Lin and her team introduced more than 100 plant varieties while overcoming hurdles such as climate fluctuations and soil compatibility. After extensive research and experimentation, they developed lines of adaptable, drought-tolerant and water-efficient plants. The effort resulted in the creation of more than 800 new flower breeds and secured 53 national patents.

Today, the company has grown from a traditional grower into a comprehensive enterprise with operations spanning plant production and sales, landscape design, ecological restoration, digital assets, and international flower trade. In 2024, the company's annual output value surpassed 600 million yuan ($84 million).

At the same site, Beijing’s first flower-themed night market is thriving. The venue blends the floral industry with retail and entertainment, offering visitors a lively mix of street scenes and fragrant blooms. Guests can browse floral displays, sample street food, listen to live music, enjoy the pet-friendly atmosphere, and take home fresh bouquets.

