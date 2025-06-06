In pics: Flower industry thrives in Yuxi, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 14:11, June 06, 2025

Photo shows blooming roses at a flower cultivation base in Hongta district, Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Hu Zunhui)

As June arrives, flower businesses in Hongta district, Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province are buzzing with activity. Orders are pouring in, and in the greenhouses, roses, phalaenopsis orchids, and other flowers are in full bloom. Early each morning, workers begin picking, transporting, and packaging the flowers.

In the first quarter of this year, the district produced 288 million stems of fresh-cut flowers, generating a total output value of 379 million yuan ($52.6 million).

In recent years, the district has leveraged its advantages in natural conditions and resources to improve the flower industry chain, including infrastructure, integrated water and fertilizer systems, and intelligent cultivation. It is the core development zone for Yunnan Province's flower seed industry.

In 2024, the district had 20,300 mu (1,353.33 hectares) of land dedicated to the cultivation of fresh-cut flowers, producing 1.06 billion stems of fresh-cut flowers with an output value of 1.08 billion yuan.

