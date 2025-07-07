25th Macao Lotus Flower Festival kicks off

Xinhua) 08:48, July 07, 2025

This photo taken on July 6, 2025 shows a lotus flower at the Taipa Houses Museum in Macao, south China. The 25th Macao Lotus Flower Festival is held here from July 6 to 20. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

This photo taken on July 6, 2025 shows lotus flowers at the Taipa Houses Museum in Macao, south China. The 25th Macao Lotus Flower Festival is held here from July 6 to 20. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

This photo taken on July 6, 2025 shows lotus flowers at the Taipa Houses Museum in Macao, south China. The 25th Macao Lotus Flower Festival is held here from July 6 to 20. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A visitor takes photos of lotus flowers at the Taipa Houses Museum in Macao, south China, July 6, 2025. The 25th Macao Lotus Flower Festival is held here from July 6 to 20. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

