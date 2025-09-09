Trending in China | The magic of ceramic microcalligraphy

(People's Daily App) 15:35, September 09, 2025

Ceramic microcalligraphy is a traditional Chinese art form that involves inscribing tiny characters onto ceramic surfaces. Crafted on delicate porcelain, these miniature inscriptions feature minuscule yet remarkably clear strokes. In 2014, this intricate craft was designated as part of China's national intangible cultural heritage.

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Cao Siyu)

