More remains of Chinese martyrs to return from ROK

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea will be returned to the Chinese side from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Friday, according to China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

This will mark the 12th repatriation of CPV martyrs' remains since the signing of a handover agreement between the two countries.

From 2014 to 2024, China and the ROK, in accordance with international laws and humanitarian principles, successfully completed 11 handovers involving the remains of 981 CPV martyrs in the ROK, along with related artifacts.

Both sides have agreed to continue their cooperation in these efforts.

Nearly 200,000 CPV soldiers were confirmed killed in the war lasting from 1950 to 1953.

