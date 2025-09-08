More remains of Chinese martyrs to return from ROK
BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The remains of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs who lost their lives during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea will be returned to the Chinese side from the Republic of Korea (ROK) on Friday, according to China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs.
This will mark the 12th repatriation of CPV martyrs' remains since the signing of a handover agreement between the two countries.
From 2014 to 2024, China and the ROK, in accordance with international laws and humanitarian principles, successfully completed 11 handovers involving the remains of 981 CPV martyrs in the ROK, along with related artifacts.
Both sides have agreed to continue their cooperation in these efforts.
Nearly 200,000 CPV soldiers were confirmed killed in the war lasting from 1950 to 1953.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese vice premier meets Lao president, ROK National Assembly speaker
- China-ROK relations should not be affected by third-party factors: spokesperson
- Chinese vice president meets special envoy of ROK president
- China hopes for stronger ties with ROK: foreign ministry
- Enhancing people-to-people exchange serves interests of Chinese, ROK people: FM spokesperson
- China's top legislator meets deputy speaker of ROK National Assembly
- Trilateral forum highlights cooperation among China, Japan, ROK
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.