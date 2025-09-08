Home>>
China mulls amendment to cybersecurity law to strengthen legal responsibilities
(Xinhua) 13:13, September 08, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers began reviewing a draft amendment to the Cybersecurity Law to strengthen legal responsibilities.
The draft was submitted on Monday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, for its first reading.
The draft stipulates better alignment with relevant laws, including the Data Security Law, the Personal Information Protection Law and the Administrative Penalty Law, to ensure a more coherent legal framework.
It also proposes establishing differentiated legal responsibilities for various violations, covering areas such as network operation security and information security.
