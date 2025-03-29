China seeks public opinions on draft revision to cybersecurity law

Xinhua) 15:50, March 29, 2025

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China's cyberspace regulator on Friday revealed a set of draft revisions to the Cybersecurity Law to solicit public opinion.

The draft revisions were formulated to ensure the alignment and coordination of the law with other related laws and improve the legal liability system, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China.

The draft is set to further protect the legitimate rights and interests of individuals and organizations in cyberspace and safeguard national security and public interests.

The main revisions include legal responsibilities concerning network operation security, cyberspace information security, and personal information and important data security.

The draft added provisions about legal liability for the sale or provision of critical network equipment and cybersecurity products that have not undergone security certification or testing, or that have failed to meet security certification or testing requirements.

It also clarified the handling and penalizing of critical information infrastructure operators who use network products or services that have not undergone security reviews or have failed such reviews.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Zhong Wenxing)