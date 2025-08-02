China to take necessary measures to safeguard its cybersecurity: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 13:53, August 02, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China will continue taking necessary measures to safeguard its cybersecurity, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

The Cyber Security Association of China has released details of two cases of the U.S. government using Germany, the Republic of Korea, Singapore and the Netherlands as springboards to launch cyberattacks against China.

In response to a relevant query, spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a daily news briefing that this is the latest evidence of the malicious cyberattacks the U.S. government has launched against China, demonstrating once again that the United States is the top cyber threat faced by China.

He noted that the United States carried out these malicious online activities by using its allies in Europe and around China as springboards. China has always maintained that cybersecurity is a common challenge for all countries and requires joint response through dialogue and cooperation, he added.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Sheng Chuyi)