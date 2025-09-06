Global Governance Initiative demonstrates China's commitment to safeguarding int'l system with UN at its core: UNGA president

Xinhua) 11:13, September 06, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Global Governance Initiative proposed by China a few days ago further demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding the international system with the United Nations at its core, said Philemon Yang, president of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), on Friday.

China was the first UN member state to put its signature on the UN Charter, the UNGA president said in a written interview with Xinhua.

Just a few days ago, China introduced the Global Governance Initiative, the fourth global initiative proposed by China, which upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, Yang said.

"China's contributions have been impressive," Yang said while noting three major areas -- its unwavering support for the United Nations, being a strong advocate for dialogue and peace, and its enduring commitment to the Global South.

Yang welcomed the efforts made by China, such as the establishment of the Group of Friends for Peace on the Ukraine crisis, and the call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Yang also highly commended China's firm position on putting development at the center of the international agenda and focusing on the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

As a key member of the Group of 77 and China, China has promoted the collective interests of the Global South and contributed to the empowerment of the developing countries with its constructive engagement in the UNGA, he added.

