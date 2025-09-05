UN chief welcomes Global Governance Initiative proposed by China

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) proposed by China early this week during the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus" Meeting, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said Thursday.

"The Secretary-General outlined it in his remarks that we released to you -- underscored the importance of safeguarding the international system with the United Nations system at its core, an international order underpinned by international law, and he welcomed the Global Governance (Initiative)," said Dujarric in his daily briefing.

In his remarks at the SCO meeting in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday, Guterres welcomed the GGI and the fact that it is anchored in multilateralism.

"As we mark the eightieth anniversary of the United Nations, we must strengthen international cooperation for the twenty-first century and always put people first," said the UN chief.

