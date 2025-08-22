UN envoy warns of worsening political climate amid insecurity in Syria

Xinhua) 13:57, August 22, 2025

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen (L, on screens) speaks via a video link at a Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, on Aug. 21, 2025. Pedersen on Thursday warned of "a worsening political climate" amid a precarious security situation in Syria. (Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Thursday warned of "a worsening political climate" amid a precarious security situation in Syria.

The July 19 ceasefire in Syria's Sweida has come under strain, but so far has prevented a slide back into open conflict. However, dangerous hostilities and skirmishes on the margins of Sweida remain, and violence could resume at any moment, he told the UN Security Council in a monthly briefing.

"And I am concerned that a month of relative military calm belies a worsening political climate, with escalatory and zero-sum rhetoric hardening among many," he said. "Part of this has been fueled by the emergence of further distressing footage of graphic abuses that took place inside Sweida during the escalation."

Pedersen emphasized the importance of accountability, regardless of perpetrators' affiliation.

The interim Syrian authorities have announced the formation of a fact-finding committee, tasked with investigating the abuses committed in Sweida. It is essential that the committee's findings are made fully public and that all perpetrators -- regardless of affiliation -- are held responsible, he said.

If future violence and violations are to be avoided, a serious program on security sector reform and on disarmament, demobilization and reintegration is clearly needed, he added.

An inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process is essential -- one that safeguards the rights of all, protects all, meets the legitimate aspirations of all, and enables the Syrian people to determine their own future peacefully, independently and democratically, said Pedersen.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen (L, on screens) speaks via a video link at a Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, on Aug. 21, 2025. Pedersen on Thursday warned of "a worsening political climate" amid a precarious security situation in Syria. (Eskinder Debebe/UN Photo/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Hongyu)