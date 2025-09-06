UN General Assembly decides to resume high-level int'l conference on two-state solution

September 06, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday decided to resume a high-level international conference on the two-state solution on Sept. 22, reviving a process that was put on hold this summer amid escalating violence in the Middle East.

The assembly adopted an oral decision proposed by Saudi Arabia on the resumption of the High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.

After the adoption of the oral decision, both Israel and the United States declared their disassociation from it, saying the resumption of the conference would prolong the war in Gaza and embolden Hamas.

Ting Wu, deputy political counselor of the U.S. mission to the United Nations, said her country would not participate in the conference.

Resuming the conference during the UNGA's high-level week provides an opportunity for more heads of state and government to attend the event.

It remains unknown whether Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas would be able to attend the conference in person, as the United States has imposed a visa ban on Palestinian officials.

