Main battlefield in the East promotes building of new int'l order: think tank report

September 05, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The main battlefield in the East of the World Anti-Fascist War, established by the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, promoted the building of a new international order, a think tank report released Friday said.

Titled "Remembering History and Defending Justice -- Great Contributions of the Main Battlefield in the East of the World Anti-Fascist War," the report was published in both Chinese and English by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency.

The year 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

According to the report, during the later stages of the World Anti-Fascist War, China took an active role in founding the United Nations and shaping a new post-war world order, achieving significant results. This post-war international order serves as the cornerstone of today's global peace and stability, with China consistently acting as both its key builder and defender.

The report said that the defensive line forged by Chinese military and civilians -- at the cost of their flesh and blood -- served as an unbreakable chain that halted Japan's aggression and fundamentally undermined the military foundation of the "Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere," crushing Japan's plans for global domination.

The report also noted that China participated throughout the entire founding process of the United Nations and contributed to numerous critical decisions.

According to the report, the United Nations, which China helped establish, stands as the most universal, representative, and authoritative international organization. It embodies humanity's renewed vision and has ushered in a new era of global cooperation. The UN Charter, which China helped formulate, has established the cornerstone of modern international order and defined the basic norms governing contemporary international relations.

